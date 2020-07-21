SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,308 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.50% of CryoPort as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

CYRX stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. CryoPort Inc has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.86.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.