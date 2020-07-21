SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 72,996 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,996 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 125,699 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Twitter from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.35.

Twitter stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,719 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

