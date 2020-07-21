SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,064 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after purchasing an additional 186,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $286,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW stock opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

