SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 152,063 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 529.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,063 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Kroger by 2,169.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,059 shares of company stock worth $5,348,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.