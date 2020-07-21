SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $608.11.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,975 shares of company stock worth $18,485,876. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $667.54 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $671.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $580.43 and its 200 day moving average is $550.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

