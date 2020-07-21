SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 421,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $56.87.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

