SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 291,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,346,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 112,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average is $140.35.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

