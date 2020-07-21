SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,510,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,977,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,492,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,500,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, China International Capital cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

