SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.15 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.63% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 162.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

