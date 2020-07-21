SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $6,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Consumer Edge raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

