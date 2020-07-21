SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 818.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $432.37 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.28 and a 52-week high of $446.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.50 and its 200 day moving average is $314.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.86.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $175,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,292 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,164. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

