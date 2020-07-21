ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $534,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.81.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $449.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.25 and its 200-day moving average is $340.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 484.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

