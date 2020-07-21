Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $141.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $924,570,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,379,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,863,000 after purchasing an additional 264,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,700,000 after purchasing an additional 576,722 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,113,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,233,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

