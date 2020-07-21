Semler Scientific Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Semler Scientific in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 91.30%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

