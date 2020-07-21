Seaport Global Securities Comments on Essential Utilities Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $44.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,665,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $7,371,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,680,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

