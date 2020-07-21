SCRIV NETWORK Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $21,085.02 and $79.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

