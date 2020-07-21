Scotiabank Comments on Yara International ASA’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Yara International ASA in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

YARIY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

