Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,138.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

