Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $147,003,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,280,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,667,000 after buying an additional 288,870 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,897,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,144,000 after buying an additional 96,920 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after buying an additional 588,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,412,000 after buying an additional 750,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $108.70 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

