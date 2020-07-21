SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.18 ($148.52).

Shares of SAP opened at €139.24 ($156.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion and a PE ratio of 38.16. SAP has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a 1 year high of €139.72 ($156.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €123.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €115.36.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

