Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.20 million. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.45.

In related news, Director Mark C. Michael acquired 1,300 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pamela A. Little acquired 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $71,206.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,880 shares of company stock worth $120,576. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.