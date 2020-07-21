Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $142.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $112.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Saia from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $130.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Saia has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $132.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.56%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Saia by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Saia by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Saia by 41.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,740,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

