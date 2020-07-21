Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $142.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $112.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Saia from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $130.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Saia has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $132.62.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Saia by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Saia by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Saia by 41.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,740,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
