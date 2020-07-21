Safehold (SAFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Safehold to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of -0.40. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,759,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $100,581,651.16. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

