Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 175 ($2.15) price objective on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.82) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 236 ($2.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Fani Titi sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.56), for a total value of £23,054.72 ($28,371.55).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

