Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30.

RUSHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

