Royal Gold, Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RGLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.05.

Shares of RGLD opened at $132.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $139.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 194.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

