Royal Gold, Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.
Shares of RGLD opened at $132.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $139.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 194.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.
Royal Gold Company Profile
Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.
