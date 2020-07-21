Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Receives Equal weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RBS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 182.07 ($2.24).

LON:RBS opened at GBX 119.45 ($1.47) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.26). The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.64.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

