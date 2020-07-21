Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NYSE UNM opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Unum Group by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Unum Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 59.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

