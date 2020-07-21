Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hiscox to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Hiscox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $751.28.

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $10.05 on Monday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

