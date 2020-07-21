Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $120.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

CDNS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

CDNS stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $104.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $510,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,275,321.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,624.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

