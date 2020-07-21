Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

