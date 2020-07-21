Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 848 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

