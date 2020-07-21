Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

