Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,514 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.