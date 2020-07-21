Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,546 shares of company stock worth $1,824,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

