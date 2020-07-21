Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $577,518,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 187.5% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,477,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 110.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,990,000 after buying an additional 1,059,765 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.16.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

