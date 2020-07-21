Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $325.66 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.37 and its 200 day moving average is $302.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

