Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The company has a market capitalization of $689.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.51 and its 200 day moving average is $206.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

