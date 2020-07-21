Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Amgen by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $260.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

