Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,110 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

