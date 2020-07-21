Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,789 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 73,050 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,957,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

NYSE WFC opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

