Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $75,000 in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLTL. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter worth $97,769,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4,671.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after buying an additional 202,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after acquiring an additional 173,062 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,354,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter worth $10,532,000.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.