Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $420.43 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

