Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.3% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 327.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $326.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $329.32. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,249 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

