Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 620.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 378.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 40,449 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 39.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 502,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

