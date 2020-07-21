Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.83. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. KeyCorp upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

