Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,422,000 after acquiring an additional 998,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,919,000 after acquiring an additional 160,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,002,000 after acquiring an additional 286,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.