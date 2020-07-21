Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after buying an additional 70,940 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 47.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

Eaton stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

