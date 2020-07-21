Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $260.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.