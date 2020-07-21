Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

